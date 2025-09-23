Suraj Estate Developers launches value luxury residential project in Dadar worth Rs 250 crore

Suraj Estate Developers has announced the launch of 'Suraj Park View 1', an upscale residential tower under the value luxury segment, located at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West).

With an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 250 crore and a saleable carpet area of approximately 0.53 lakh square feet, the project is being developed under a capital-efficient redevelopment model.

The 29-storey tower would comprise of 1, 2, and 3 BHK residences, ranging from 469 square feet to 872 square feet.

Rahul Thomas, whole-time director, Suraj Estate Developers, said, The launch of Suraj Park View 1 reflects the cultural essence of Dadar while meeting the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers.

Following the overwhelming success of Suraj Park View 2, we are witnessing strong enthusiasm for Suraj Park View 1, a project offering enhanced amenities and an elevated lifestyle. The encouraging response highlights not only the resilience of this micro-market but also the enduring trust that families place in our brand." Suraj Estate Developers has been involved in the real estate business since 1986, and the company develops real estate across the residential and commercial sectors in the South Central Mumbai region. The company has a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Parel, which are sub-markets of the South-Central Mumbai micro market.