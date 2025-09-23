Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index pulls back under 97 mark; Fed Powell's speech eyed

Dollar index pulls back under 97 mark; Fed Powell's speech eyed

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index pulled back under 97 mark and is trading almost flat on Tuesday morning in Asia after mixed views from Fed speakers late yesterday. Fed Stephen Miran has doubled down on his calls for the central bank to more aggressively cut interest rates. He reportedly said that the Fed is misreading how tight it has set monetary policy and will put the job market at risk without aggressive rate cuts. Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem on Monday reiterated his support for last weeks interest rate cut, but said he is wary about going much further. He supported the rate cut at last week's Fed meeting as a precautionary move to protect the job market but said there may be "limited room" for further reductions as inflation remains above the target. Going ahead all eyes are on Fed Powell speech and US PMI data tomorrow for further cues. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against basket of currencies is quoting at 96.97, down marginally on the day. Among basket currencies, GBPUSD and EURUSD are also trading along the flat line.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen steadies near 147.8; markets eye fresh data

Suraj Estate Developers launches value luxury residential project in Dadar worth Rs 250 crore

India's business activity growth sees modest slowdown in September

Vikran Engg slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 85% QoQ to Rs 6 cr

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story