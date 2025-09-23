Dollar index pulls back under 97 mark; Fed Powell's speech eyed

The dollar index pulled back under 97 mark and is trading almost flat on Tuesday morning in Asia after mixed views from Fed speakers late yesterday. Fed Stephen Miran has doubled down on his calls for the central bank to more aggressively cut interest rates. He reportedly said that the Fed is misreading how tight it has set monetary policy and will put the job market at risk without aggressive rate cuts. Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem on Monday reiterated his support for last weeks interest rate cut, but said he is wary about going much further. He supported the rate cut at last week's Fed meeting as a precautionary move to protect the job market but said there may be "limited room" for further reductions as inflation remains above the target. Going ahead all eyes are on Fed Powell speech and US PMI data tomorrow for further cues. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against basket of currencies is quoting at 96.97, down marginally on the day. Among basket currencies, GBPUSD and EURUSD are also trading along the flat line.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app