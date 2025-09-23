Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen steadies near 147.8; markets eye fresh data

Yen steadies near 147.8; markets eye fresh data

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The yen hovered around 147.8 per dollar on Tuesday, stabilizing after touching two-week lows as a softer greenback and US political uncertainty lent support. The dollar eased amid funding talks in Washington to avert a government shutdown by September 30, adding to investor caution. . The BOJ maintained its policy stance last week but highlighted lingering economic risks and agreed to scale back asset support by offloading ETF and J-REIT holdings. Markets now turn to Japans PMI, Tokyo inflation data, and BOJ July meeting minutes for fresh policy signals.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

