Sensex slides 331 pts; realty shares tumble

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial losses in the mid-morning trade. The market could experience volatility today due to the weekly F&O expiry of Nifty and Bank Nifty. The Nifty traded below the 25,150 mark. FMCG shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 331.34 points or 0.40% to 81,828.63. The Nifty 50 index lost 105.55 points or 0.42% to 25,096.70.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.52%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,555 shares rose and 2,318 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Seshaasai Technologies received bids for 29,31,600 shares as against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 402 and 423 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers received bids for 16,65,540 shares as against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 393 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions received bids for 22,38,600 shares as against 80,93,092 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 333 and 351 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 42 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 4,32,256 shares as against 37,23,404 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Ganesh Consumer Products received bids for 15,08,248 shares as against 89,12,228 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.17 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (22 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 306 and 322 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Atlanta Electricals received bids for 92,53,475 shares as against 65,38,439 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:26 IST on Tuesday (22 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (22 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 718 and 754 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 19 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of GK Energy received bids for 14,48,68,892 shares as against 2,21,80,828 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:26 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 6.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (19 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 145 and 153 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 98 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy received bids for 1,86,58,944 shares as against 1,42,71,970 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:28 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.31 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (19 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 442 and 465 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.20% to 910.50. The index slipped 1.40% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Sobha (down 1.74%), DLF (down 1.71%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.03%), Anant Raj (down 1.02%), Lodha Developers (down 0.61%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.53%), Godrej Properties (down 0.17%) and Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.06%) declined.

On the other hand, Raymond (up 1.30%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.13%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: JBM Auto rose 0.92%. The company announced that its subsidiary JBM Electric Vehicles entered into a strategic partnership with Al Habtoor Motors to introduce electric buses in the United Arab Emirates. Suraj Estate Developers added 0.10%. The company has announced the launch of 'Suraj Park View 1, an upscale residential tower under the value luxury segment, located at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West). Vikran Engineering fell 3.68% after the companys standalone declined 85.04% to Rs 5.65 crore on 55.21% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 159.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, fueled by a tech rally on Wall Street the previous day. Singapore is expected to release its inflation data for August later in the day. Overnight stateside, the three major averages ended the trading day higher. The S&P 500 reached new heights led by a move higher in Nvidia, as a partnership announcement with OpenAI fueled investor optimism about the future of artificial intelligence. The broad market index ended the day up 0.44% at 6,693.75, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.70% to finish at 22,788.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 66.27 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 46,381.54. Along with the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and Dow had hit new all-time intraday highs during the session and closed at record highs.