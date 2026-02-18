Indian Overseas Bank spurts 2.01%, up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 36.6, up 2.01% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.95% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% gain in NIFTY and a 61.23% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

