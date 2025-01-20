Indian Overseas Bank spurts 4.46%, gains for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 52.9, up 4.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.05% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% gain in NIFTY and a 10.91% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has added around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6294, up 2.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

