Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 48.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 48.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 55.45% to Rs 322.26 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 48.86% to Rs 162.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.45% to Rs 322.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 207.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales322.26207.31 55 OPM %62.0061.97 -PBDT236.62151.24 56 PBT224.69144.75 55 NP162.03108.85 49

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

