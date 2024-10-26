Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 48.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.45% to Rs 322.26 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 48.86% to Rs 162.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.45% to Rs 322.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 207.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.322.26207.3162.0061.97236.62151.24224.69144.75162.03108.85

