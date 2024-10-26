Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 12.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 598.05 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 12.82% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 598.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 540.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.598.05540.054.735.0623.0625.0918.2321.4813.7415.76

