Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centre collects 51.5% of its budgeted total receipts for 2025-26 by October, says finance ministry

Centre collects 51.5% of its budgeted total receipts for 2025-26 by October, says finance ministry

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Government of India has received ₹18,00,475 crore (51.5% of corresponding BE 2025-26 of Total Receipts) upto October, 2025 comprising ₹12,74,301 crore of Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹4,89,079 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹37,095 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance said that ₹8,34,957 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India during this period which is ₹1,11,981 crore higher than the previous year. The total expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹26,25,619 crore (51.8% of corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which ₹20,07,876 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹6,17,743 crore is on Capital Account, the ministry noted. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹6,73,715 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹2,46,575 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

Glenmark Pharma's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

V.S.T Tillers Tractors rises after recording over 2x YoY growth in November sales

Lenskart Solutions climbs on strong Q2 outcome

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story