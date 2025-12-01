Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian rupee is staying almost flat in tight trades in opening trades on Monday despite weakness in greenback overseas and positive cues from equities. Sharply rising international oil prices are weighing on the local unit. INR opened at Rs 89.45 per dollar and hit a high and low of 89.44 an 89.46 respectively so far during the day. On Friday, rupee dropped 7 paise to settle at 89.43 against the US dollar, tracking a strong greenback and a rise in crude oil prices in the international market. Besides, subdued equity market sentiment and the withdrawal of foreign funds, weighed on the local unit. Local shares gave up early gains to end marginally lower on Friday as traders took profits in key sectors after recent gains to record highs. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 13.71 points at 85,706.67, erasing morning losses. The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 12.60 points to 26,202.95 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended down around 0.1 percent each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail & Engg gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from Central Railway

GRM Overseas Ltd Slides 1.84%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 2.9%

Indices hit record high in early trade; breadth strong

Government remains committed to advancing reforms and strengthening Ease of Living for every citizen: PM

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story