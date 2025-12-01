Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

The Japanese yen strengthened past 155.5 per dollar, reaching a two-week high as markets revived expectations of intervention and adjusted to the Bank of Japans policy shift. The move echoed the BOJs notable 2022 intervention, keeping traders alert. A weakening US dollar, driven by rising odds of a 25bps Fed cut next week, added further support. Even with Japans manufacturing PMI slightly revised down to 48.7, the yens momentum stayed firm on policy signals and intervention speculation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News