Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Japanese yen strengthened past 155.5 per dollar, reaching a two-week high as markets revived expectations of intervention and adjusted to the Bank of Japans policy shift. The move echoed the BOJs notable 2022 intervention, keeping traders alert. A weakening US dollar, driven by rising odds of a 25bps Fed cut next week, added further support. Even with Japans manufacturing PMI slightly revised down to 48.7, the yens momentum stayed firm on policy signals and intervention speculation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

Glenmark Pharma's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

V.S.T Tillers Tractors rises after recording over 2x YoY growth in November sales

Lenskart Solutions climbs on strong Q2 outcome

Quick Heal Tech gains on securing Rs 64-cr cybersecurity contract from NFSU-RIC

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story