Glenmark Pharma's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully concluded its pre-approval inspection at the company's formulations manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with zero 483 observations.

According to the companys exchange filing, the inspection was conducted between 24 November and 28 November 2025.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the company, reported a 72.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.25 crore on a 76.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,003.79 crore in Q2 FY25.