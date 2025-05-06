Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 492.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 636.42 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 492.32% to Rs 69.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 636.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 547.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1425.68% to Rs 184.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 2444.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1836.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

636.42547.402444.451836.6470.6374.7570.9671.11225.94137.41679.39465.42114.6434.84249.5054.2169.4211.72184.7612.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News