CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 16.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.60% to Rs 2752.77 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 16.43% to Rs 271.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 2752.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2191.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.70% to Rs 974.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1427.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 9908.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8045.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

