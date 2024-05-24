Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 39.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.09% to Rs 9.98 croreNet profit of Trans India House Impex declined 39.47% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.09% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.10% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 139.41% to Rs 77.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
