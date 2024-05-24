Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCKK Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

HCKK Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of HCKK Ventures remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 264.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.12 33 0.620.17 265 OPM %25.0058.33 -19.35-35.29 - PBDT0.090.08 13 0.330.07 371 PBT0.090.08 13 0.330.07 371 NP0.080.08 0 0.26-0.05 LP

