T T reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 11.84% to Rs 51.39 crore

Net profit of T T reported to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.84% to Rs 51.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 211.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.3958.29 -12 211.03203.03 4 OPM %12.49-0.75 -8.794.80 - PBDT2.94-4.70 LP 3.54-5.83 LP PBT2.15-5.61 LP 0.38-8.96 LP NP6.23-3.16 LP 4.63-12.67 LP

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

