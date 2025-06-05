CESC's arm signs 1 GW wind energy deal with Envision Energy

CESC said that its subsidiary, Purvah Green Power, has signed a framework agreement with Envision Energy India for the supply and commissioning of 1 GW wind turbine generators (WTGs).

The deal also includes operation and maintenance (O&M) services for a period of 10 years post-commissioning.

A domestic entity will undertake the supply and commissioning of the WTGs. The timeline for these activities will be finalized in due course, CESC said in a regulatory filing.

The agreement also provides for a minimum 10-year O&M contract, commencing from the weighted average date of commissioning of the WTGs.

CESC clarified that the promoter, promoter group or group companies of Purvah have no interest in Envision Energy India Private Limited, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.