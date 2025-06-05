Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC's arm signs 1 GW wind energy deal with Envision Energy

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
CESC said that its subsidiary, Purvah Green Power, has signed a framework agreement with Envision Energy India for the supply and commissioning of 1 GW wind turbine generators (WTGs).

The deal also includes operation and maintenance (O&M) services for a period of 10 years post-commissioning.

A domestic entity will undertake the supply and commissioning of the WTGs. The timeline for these activities will be finalized in due course, CESC said in a regulatory filing.

The agreement also provides for a minimum 10-year O&M contract, commencing from the weighted average date of commissioning of the WTGs.

CESC clarified that the promoter, promoter group or group companies of Purvah have no interest in Envision Energy India Private Limited, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.

CESC is in the business of generation and distribution of Electricity.

The company posted a 6.8% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 373 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, even as revenue from operations fell 14.5% to Rs 3,877 crore from Rs 4,534 crore in Q4 FY24.

Shares of CESC shed 0.24% to Rs 168.45 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

