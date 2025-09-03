Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Sep 03 2025
Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 893.95, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 7.31% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 893.95, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24627. The Sensex is at 80283.71, up 0.16%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 0.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25572.95, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 895.5, up 0.22% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 22.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 7.31% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Sep 03 2025

