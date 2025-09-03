Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 384.25, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.71% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 19.95% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 384.25, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24627. The Sensex is at 80283.71, up 0.16%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 2.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34490.5, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.74 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 389.4, up 2.04% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 23.71% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 19.95% fall in the Nifty Energy index.