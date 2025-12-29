CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 648.05, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 0.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 648.05, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost around 3.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35058.8, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.76 lakh shares in last one month.