CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 648.05, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 0.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 648.05, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost around 3.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35058.8, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.76 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 648.4, down 1.43% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd tumbled 11.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 0.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 92.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content