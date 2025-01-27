CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 592.15, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 12.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 592.15, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost around 19.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33263.55, down 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 104.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

