Gujarat State Petronet Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 342.55, down 2.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has lost around 3.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33263.55, down 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

