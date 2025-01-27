Oil India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.2, down 3.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 48.77% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 12.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.2, down 3.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Oil India Ltd has eased around 2.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33263.55, down 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

