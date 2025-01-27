Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 253.08, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.23% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 12.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 253.08, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 8.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33263.55, down 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 252.31, down 1.67% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd jumped 0.23% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 12.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty down 1%; European mkt opens lower

US dollar index net speculative longs hold at four month top

ICRA upgrades LT rating of Wheels India to 'A-' with 'stable' outlook

Balkrishna Inds Q3 PAT climbs 42% YoY, declares dividend of Rs 4/share

NTPC Green Energy Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 66 cr

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story