Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 253.08, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.23% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 12.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

