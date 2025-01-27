Inox Wind Ltd down for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 136.59, down 4.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 48.77% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 12.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.59, down 4.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Inox Wind Ltd has lost around 24.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33263.55, down 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 88.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

