CIL's coal production rises 7.5% YoY in May'24; offtake at 68.2 MT

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Coal India (CIL) has recorded 7.5% rise in coal production to 64.4 million tones (MT) in May 2024 from 59.9 million tones in May 2023.

The companys coal offtake for May 2024 was 68.2 million tones, up by 7.2% from 63.7 million tones in May 2023.

For the period April 2024 May 2024, CILs coal production and offtake was 126.2 million tones (up 7.4% YoY) and 125.9 million tones (up 125.9% YoY), respectively.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 63.13% stake in the company.

The company reported 25.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,640 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 6,869 crore in Q4 FY23. Net sales, however, declined 3% to Rs 34,263.89 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 35,161.44 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The scrip rose 1.82% to end at Rs 491.25 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

