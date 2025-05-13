Tata Motors Q4 PAT drops 52% YoY to Rs 8,470 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6 /sh

Tata Motors' consolidated net profit from continuing operations declined 51.74% to Rs 8,470 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 17,552 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 0.39% YoY to Rs 1,19,503 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax from continuing operations jumped 21.68% YoY to Rs 11,504 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA fell 4.1% to Rs 16,700 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced by 60 bps YoY to 14% during the quarter.

On outlook front, the company said that tariffs and related geo-political actions are making the operating environment uncertain and challenging. The global premium luxury segment and Indian domestic markets are expected to weather this relatively better. Drawing strength from its healthy business fundamentals, it remains focused on executing its growth strategy flawlessly, serving its customers better, and maintaining a heightened vigil on costs and cashflows whilst continuing to invest in future.

PB Balaji, group chief financial officer, Tata Motors said: Despite external headwinds, Tata Motors sustained its strong performance in FY25, delivering its highest ever revenues and PBT(bei). On a consolidated basis the automotive business is now debt-free, reducing interest costs. This is both pleasing and significant as it reflects healthy business fundamentals delivered by a resilient team. Drawing strength from it, in this environment of heightened uncertainty, we will remain agile, proactively drive our growth agenda, reduce our cash breakeven further whilst continuing to invest in our future. With the shareholders also approving the demerger, we are on track to realise the full potential of each of the businesses.

JLR reported revenue of 7.7 billion pounds in Q4 FY25, down 1.7% YoY. Profit before exceptional item and tax was 875 million pounds, up from 661 million pounds in Q4 FY24.

On outlook front, the company said that on 8 May 2025, it welcomed the positive announcement of a US-UK trade deal. This reduces US trade tariffs on UK auto exports to the US from 27.5% to 10%, within a quota of 100,000 vehicles. It will continue to engage with the UK Government on the detail of the trade deal. Its priority, it said, was to deliver for its global clients and protect EBIT through delivery of transformation and efficiency initiatives. Looking ahead, it expects investment spending to remain at 18 billion pounds over a five-year period and will be funded by operational cash flows. It continues to evaluate the impact of global challenges and will provide an update at its Investor Day on 16 June 2025.

Adrian Mardell, JLR chief executive officer, said, JLR has ended the year with strong annual and quarterly earnings, including delivering our tenth consecutive profitable quarter and our net debt zero target. We have achieved record sales of Defender, revealed the stunning Jaguar Type 00 and we are preparing to launch the wonderful Range Rover Electric. This strong and consistent performance, the commitment of our people, partners and clients and the appeal of our luxury brands will support our response to current global economic challenges including the evolving global trading environment.

Tata Commercial Vehicles revenues were marginally down by 0.5% YoY to Rs 21,500 crore in Q4 FY25 on account of lower volumes. In Q4 FY25, domestic wholesale CV volumes were at 99,600 units, lower 4.8% YoY. Exports were at 5,900 units, increasing 29.4% YoY.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates sustained growth despite global headwinds. It will continue to closely monitor government infrastructure spending and growth across key end-use segments. Its focus will remain to ensure smooth transition of AC regulation in Trucks, coupled with value enhancements.

Girish Wagh, executive director Tata Motors, said, FY25 ended on a positive note for Commercial Vehicles industry; an improvement vs the YoY demand decline witnessed earlier. At Tata Motors, we continued to strengthen our market presence by introducing innovative mobility solutions across both passenger and cargo segments. We accelerated our digital transformation, deepened customer engagement through strategic partnerships, and advanced our sustainability agenda with a comprehensive and purpose-driven approach.

Our focus on profitable growth enabled the CV business to deliver annual revenues of Rs 75,100 crore and PBT (bei) of Rs 6,600 crore and strong ROCE of 37.7% in FY25. Going forward, we remain committed to driving sustainable and profitable growth while improving Vahan market share across all business segments. We will continue to deliver greater value through cutting-edge products, intelligent services, and end-to-end mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Revenue from Tata Passenger Vehicle declined 13% to Rs 12,500 crore in Q4 FY25. PV segment volumes were at 1,47,000 units (down 5.5% YoY).

On the outlook front, TaMo, said, Overall demand growth will be shaped by macroeconomic factors such as consumption growth, inflation, infrastructure spending and global geopolitics. However, industry momentum is expected to be driven by continued innovation in line with evolving customer preferences. SUVs, CNG, and EVs will remain key growth drivers, fueling the industrys expansion. A well conceived product portfolio with multiple powertrains, exciting new launches and a renewed focus on significantly improving after-sales service, places Tata Motors well to regain its winning momentum.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, TMPV and TPEM, said, Passenger vehicle sales in India grew by a modest 2% in FY25, but set a new record with over 4.3 million units sold. This growth was fueled by the rising popularity of SUVswhich accounted for 55% of total sales and a rapidly increasing consumer preference toward environmentally friendly powertrains.

Electric vehicles showed renewed momentum, supported by a growing number of industry players expanding customer choices and reinforcing the EV ecosystem.

In a year marked by fluctuating demand, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles led the industry in SUV growth and outpaced the market in CNG sales. Our multi-powertrain strategy and strong commitment to sustainable mobility enabled us to increase the share of CNG and electric vehicles to 36% of our overall portfolio. We also celebrated two significant milestones in FY25: surpassing 6 million cumulative passenger vehicle sales and achieving over 200,000 cumulative EV sales. Overall, the business recorded annual turnover of Rs 48,400 crore and PBT (bei) of Rs 1,100 crore in FY25."

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 28.25% to Rs 22,959 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 32,045 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.31% to Rs 4,39,695 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 4,34,016 crore in FY24.

Finance costs reduced by Rs 2,510 crore to Rs 5,083 crore in FY25, due to reduction in gross debt during the period.

For the year, net profit from joint ventures and associates amounted to Rs 288 crore compared with a net profit of Rs 700 crore in FY24. Other income (excluding grants and other deferral income) was Rs 2,769 crore in FY25 versus Rs 2,721 crore in FY24.

Free cash flow (automotive) for the year, was at Rs 22,400 crore (as compared to Rs 26,900 crore in FY24) owing to cash profits and favourable working capital.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY25, if dividend declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before June 24, 2025.

Further, the company's board has fixed Friday, June 20, 2025 as the date of the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

