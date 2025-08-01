Chalet Hotels jumps as Q1 PAT skyrockets 235% YoY to Rs 203 cr

Chalet Hotels soared 10.82% to Rs 1,008.75 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 234.89% to Rs 203.15 crore on 147.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 894.55 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 268.61 crore, marking a sharp year-on-year increase of 245.61%.

EBITDA jumped 150.23% year-on-year to Rs 371.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 148.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA margin improved to 40.9% in Q1 FY26 as against 40.2% in Q1 FY25.

The average room rate (ARR) increased by 17% to Rs 1,220.70 in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,043.30 in Q1 FY25. However, the occupancy rate declined by 4 percentage points to 66% during the quarter, compared to 70% in the same period last year.

Revenue per available room (RevPar) stood at Rs 805.90 in Q1 FY26, up 9.63%, compared with Rs 735.10 in Q1 FY25. In Q1 FY26, revenue from the rental/annuity business rose 106.19% year-on-year to Rs 73.20 crore, compared to Q1 FY25. The company stated that Marriott Whitefield in Bengaluru commissioned 121 additional rooms in May 2025. Meanwhile, at The Dukes Retreat in Khandala, renovations and additionsincluding 44 rooms and a banquet hallwere completed during the quarter and became operational on 4th July 2025, increasing the inventory to 117 rooms. The final phase, comprising 30 rooms, is on track for completion, which will bring the total inventory to 147 rooms. Construction at The Taj Delhi Airport is progressing steadily and remains on schedule for completion in the first half of FY27. Development at Varca Beachfront Resort in Goa is advancing as planned, with delivery expected in FY28. Additionally, the second commercial tower at The Westin Powai Lake, Cignus II, is progressing on schedule and is slated for completion in FY27.

Dr. Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels, Despite the geopolitical headwinds across India and West Asia, weve once again delivered a strong quarterly performance a reflection of our teams unwavering commitment to disciplined execution, guest-centricity, and long-term value creation. Im immensely proud of how Chalet Hotels continues to demonstrate both resilience and purpose in an ever-evolving environment. Over the past two years, weve also been thoughtfully preparing for the future of leadership at Chalet. In alignment with a well-crafted succession plan developed in collaboration with the Board, I had communicated my intent not to seek an extension of my current term, which concludes on 31 January 2026. It gives me great pleasure to share that Shwetank Singh will take over as managing director & CEO effective 1 February 2026. This transition is the outcome of a meticulous and collaborative process aimed at preserving our strategic direction while infusing fresh perspective and energy. I look forward to working closely with Shwetank over the coming months to ensure a seamless handover and continued momentum for the organisation and its people.