VTM standalone net profit declines 76.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of VTM declined 76.25% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.84% to Rs 89.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.89.8873.175.5618.265.7615.162.9112.842.329.77

