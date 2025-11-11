Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 50.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.45% to Rs 58.69 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 50.69% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.45% to Rs 58.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.6975.689.9813.945.849.974.087.983.206.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News