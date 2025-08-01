Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chambal Fertilisers gains as Q1 PAT rises 22% YoY

Chambal Fertilisers gains as Q1 PAT rises 22% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals added 2.03% to Rs 524.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 22.4% to Rs 548.89 crore on a 15.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,697.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The growth was supported by a strong topline and robust operating performance. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 5.26% year-on-year to Rs 753.52 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 840 crore, reflecting a marginal year-on-year growth of 0.24%.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from urea declined 10.61% year-on-year to Rs 3,109 crore due to lower production and reduced sales volumes. Meanwhile, revenue from P&K fertilisers surged 91.64% year-on-year to Rs 2,131 crore, driven by higher sales volumes.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 15.5% to Rs 637.97 crore on a 15.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,697.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Profit before tax jumped 2.8% year-on-year to Rs 842.59 crore in Q1 FY26.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals is engaged in the production of urea from its own manufacturing plants. It also markets/deals in other fertilisers and agri-inputs. It also has a joint venture for the manufacture of phosphoric acid in Morocco.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

