Chambal Fertilisers gains as Q1 PAT rises 22% YoY

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals added 2.03% to Rs 524.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 22.4% to Rs 548.89 crore on a 15.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,697.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The growth was supported by a strong topline and robust operating performance. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 5.26% year-on-year to Rs 753.52 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 840 crore, reflecting a marginal year-on-year growth of 0.24%.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from urea declined 10.61% year-on-year to Rs 3,109 crore due to lower production and reduced sales volumes. Meanwhile, revenue from P&K fertilisers surged 91.64% year-on-year to Rs 2,131 crore, driven by higher sales volumes.