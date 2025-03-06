Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies become official partner of San Francisco Unicorns

Hexaware Technologies become official partner of San Francisco Unicorns

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hexaware Technologies announced a new collaboration with the San Francisco Unicorns, a team in Major League Cricket, today. This collaborationextending through the 2026 league seasonaligns with the digital transformation provider's efforts in promoting sports by offering curated solutions to enhance fan and community engagement.

As part of the association, the technology solutions company will be recognized as the San Francisco Unicorns' Official Partner. In addition to featuring Hexaware branding on the team's helmets and caps, the company will also receive a perimeter signage display.

Hexaware leverages technology to deliver innovative solutions that support customers in their digital transformation journeys and manage subsequent operations effectively. By optimizing processes, providing actionable insights, and enabling digital transformation at scale, Hexaware helps businesses enhance outcomes, streamline operations, and reduce IT costs.

The San Francisco Unicorns are preparing for the third season of Major League Cricket, which will kick off in Summer 2025. For the first time, Major League Cricket will be played in the Bay Area. The Oakland Coliseum will host matches alongside Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX, and Church Street Park in Morrisville, NC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cellecor Gadgets gains on inking pact with Zepto

G M Breweries rallies after intending to incorporate WOS, Buildfort Infradev

Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Central Bank of India soars 1.16%, up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.25%, up for third straight session

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story