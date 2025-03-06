Hexaware Technologies become official partner of San Francisco Unicorns

Hexaware Technologies announced a new collaboration with the San Francisco Unicorns, a team in Major League Cricket, today. This collaborationextending through the 2026 league seasonaligns with the digital transformation provider's efforts in promoting sports by offering curated solutions to enhance fan and community engagement.

As part of the association, the technology solutions company will be recognized as the San Francisco Unicorns' Official Partner. In addition to featuring Hexaware branding on the team's helmets and caps, the company will also receive a perimeter signage display.

Hexaware leverages technology to deliver innovative solutions that support customers in their digital transformation journeys and manage subsequent operations effectively. By optimizing processes, providing actionable insights, and enabling digital transformation at scale, Hexaware helps businesses enhance outcomes, streamline operations, and reduce IT costs.

The San Francisco Unicorns are preparing for the third season of Major League Cricket, which will kick off in Summer 2025. For the first time, Major League Cricket will be played in the Bay Area. The Oakland Coliseum will host matches alongside Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX, and Church Street Park in Morrisville, NC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News