Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.34% to Rs 10.54 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.34% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 19.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.5413.40 -21 19.3921.88 -11 OPM %16.51-0.15 -8.510.05 - PBDT1.74-0.02 LP 1.700.02 8400 PBT1.74-0.02 LP 1.700.02 8400 NP2.36-0.01 LP 0.260.02 1200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit rises 4300.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Go Fashion inks franchise agreement with UAE-based Apparel Group

Stock Alert: ONGC, Oil India, TCS, Lupin

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Barometers trade near flat line; metal shares shine for 8th day

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 32.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Trescon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Paos Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story