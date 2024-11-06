GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 33888.90 croreNet profit of GAIL (India) rose 10.21% to Rs 2693.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2444.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 33888.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32985.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33888.9032985.69 3 OPM %11.6210.85 -PBDT4391.633975.78 10 PBT3469.653138.47 11 NP2693.552444.05 10
