Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.21% in the September 2024 quarter

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 33888.90 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 10.21% to Rs 2693.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2444.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 33888.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32985.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33888.9032985.69 3 OPM %11.6210.85 -PBDT4391.633975.78 10 PBT3469.653138.47 11 NP2693.552444.05 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Trump wins South Carolina, Florida, Harris takes Connecticut

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to have cautious open with positive bias, shows GIFT Nifty

Washington terrible place to actually observe elections: Dhruva Jaishankar

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story