Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 80.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 108.07 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 80.80% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 108.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 98.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.108.0798.4112.809.397.4722.965.8121.363.4417.92

