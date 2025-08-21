Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark edges up 0.13%

China benchmark edges up 0.13%

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors awaited policy signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is expected to speak on Friday at the Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.13 percent to 3,771.10, hitting a new 10-year high amid easing trade tensions and fresh government moves to stabilize jobs and spending.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.24 percent to 25,104.61 on disappointing corporate earnings and cellphone shipment reports. Baidu fell 2.6 percent after Q2 revenue missed expectations.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

