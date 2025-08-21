British pound rebounds from one-week low on upbeat UK PMI data; GBPINR edges higher

British pound rebounded from an over one-week low against the dollar on Thursday following the release of preliminary United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for August that showed that the Composite PMI rose at a faster pace to 53.0, compared to expectations of 51.6 and the prior reading of 51.5. The Composite PMI grew firmly due to a strong demand in the service sector activity. The Services PMI came in at 53.6, higher than estimates and the prior release of 51.8. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI surprisingly came in lower at 47.3 against the former reading of 48.0. Besides, slight pullback in dollar overseas also contributed to uptick in the counter. GBPUSD edged higher to $1.3483, up 0.21% on the day. Going ahead, the crucial Jackson Hole symposium will be watched for cues about the central bank's monetary policy stance. Also, US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports for August will take center stage later on Thursday. A hotter-than-expected July PPI reading has provided the recent support to the DXY. On the NSE, GBPINR futures added 0.10% at 117.69.
