Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British pound rebounds from one-week low on upbeat UK PMI data; GBPINR edges higher

British pound rebounds from one-week low on upbeat UK PMI data; GBPINR edges higher

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British pound rebounded from an over one-week low against the dollar on Thursday following the release of preliminary United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for August that showed that the Composite PMI rose at a faster pace to 53.0, compared to expectations of 51.6 and the prior reading of 51.5. The Composite PMI grew firmly due to a strong demand in the service sector activity. The Services PMI came in at 53.6, higher than estimates and the prior release of 51.8. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI surprisingly came in lower at 47.3 against the former reading of 48.0. Besides, slight pullback in dollar overseas also contributed to uptick in the counter. GBPUSD edged higher to $1.3483, up 0.21% on the day. Going ahead, the crucial Jackson Hole symposium will be watched for cues about the central bank's monetary policy stance. Also, US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports for August will take center stage later on Thursday. A hotter-than-expected July PPI reading has provided the recent support to the DXY. On the NSE, GBPINR futures added 0.10% at 117.69.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 0.77% in Jul-25

Clean Science slips after broker error sparks abnormal trades; company issues clarification

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

Concord Biotech's API unit in Limbassi concludes EU-GMP inspection

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story