Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Science slips after broker error sparks abnormal trades; company issues clarification

Clean Science slips after broker error sparks abnormal trades; company issues clarification

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Clean Science and Technology fell 2.65% to Rs 1,149.85 after a trading error triggered extraordinary volumes in the stock, unsettling investors.

The mishap began at 9:16 am, when nearly 20% of the companys equity, or about 2.08 crore shares, suddenly changed hands in a block deal. The stock immediately tumbled as much as 7% in early trade. Minutes later, fresh data suggested that as much as 56% of the companys equity had been traded, sparking speculation about an outsized promoter sale.

By 9:41 am, the company confirmed to the media that a punching error was behind the abnormal spike in volumes. The stock briefly staged a sharp recovery, rebounding nearly 6% higher by 9:53 am. However, the relief proved short-lived, with shares giving up gains within minutes and sliding back into the red.

Later in the day, Clean Science issued a formal clarification to the exchanges, attributing the chaos to a sell-side mistake by a domestic broker. The company said promoters Ashok Boob, Krishnakumar Boob and Parth Maheshwari, along with other promoter group members, had intended to sell up to 24% of their stake through block deals, consistent with an earlier disclosure on July 17.

In the July 17 filing, the promoters had informed exchanges that they were evaluating a minority stake sale, citing family estate planning and liquidity needs, while reiterating their intent to retain majority control in the company. Promoter Siddhartha Sikchi and his family had separately committed to maintain their full 19.79% holding. Post-sale, the aggregate promoter shareholding is expected to remain above 50%. As on June 2025, promoters held 74.97% stake in the company.

Clean Science clarified that broker had erroneously placed sell orders for a "significantly higher number of shares" than authorised, inflating traded volumes. The broker has told the promoters it is reviewing the incident and will take remedial measures, while the promoters await a detailed explanation.

Clean Science added that apart from this broker error, it is not aware of any other event or information that may have influenced price or volume behaviour in its shares.

Clean Science and Technology is engaged in manufacturing and sale of various types of speciality chemicals at its manufacturing plants situated at Kurkumbh MIDC, Daund, Dist: Pune. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 6.26% to Rs 70.06 crore while net sales rose 8.42% to Rs 242.87 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

Concord Biotech's API unit in Limbassi concludes EU-GMP inspection

Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Bondada Engg rises after launch of defence-focused subsidiary Bondada Dynamics

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story