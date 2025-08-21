Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 0.77% in Jul-25

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 0.77% in Jul-25

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Ministry of Labour & Employment has released Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (CPI AL & RL) with the base year 2019=100 for the month of July 2025. These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs. For the month of July 2025, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (Base: 2019=100) increased by 1.23 points to 135.31, while the index for Rural Labourers increased by 1.30 points, reaching 135.66. The Food Index increased by 1.94 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 2.16 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in July 2025. The year-on-year inflation rate for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers stood at 0.77% and 1.01%, respectively, in July 2025, easing from 1.42% and 1.73% respectively in previous month. The food inflation in July 2025 stood at -1.56% for AL and -1.13% for RL.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

