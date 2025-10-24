Vakrangee gains after Q2 PAT leaps five-fold to Rs 3 cr

Vakrangee added 2.91% to Rs 8.83 after the company reported a five-fold surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.02 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 0.59 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 5.85% YoY to Rs 69.07 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 248.31% to Rs 4.11 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 1.18 crore in Q2 September 2024.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA grew 44.7% to Rs 8.77 crore compared with Rs 6.06 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBTDA margin expanded to 12.4% in Q2 FY26 from 9.2% in Q2 FY25.