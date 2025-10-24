Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee gains after Q2 PAT leaps five-fold to Rs 3 cr

Vakrangee gains after Q2 PAT leaps five-fold to Rs 3 cr

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Vakrangee added 2.91% to Rs 8.83 after the company reported a five-fold surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.02 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 0.59 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 5.85% YoY to Rs 69.07 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 248.31% to Rs 4.11 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 1.18 crore in Q2 September 2024.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA grew 44.7% to Rs 8.77 crore compared with Rs 6.06 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBTDA margin expanded to 12.4% in Q2 FY26 from 9.2% in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, gross transaction value (GTV) crossed Rs 12,928.7 crore and No. of transactions crossed 3.1 crore.

Vakrangee is a Last Mile Distribution Platform with a strong physical and digital presence across India. It provides a range of essential services, including banking, insurance, ATM, e-governance, e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics, to underserved markets. Its "Vakrangee Kendra" outlets and "BharatEasy" mobile app offer convenient access to these services.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

