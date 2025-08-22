Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark rallies 1.45%

China benchmark rallies 1.45%

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as some strong U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials prompted traders to reduce their expectations for imminent rate cuts.

Investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the day for additional clues on the timing and size of potential interest rate cuts.

Stalled Russia-Ukraine peace talks and Fed independence worries also kept investors on edge.

China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.45 percent to 3,825.76 as a JPMorgan report suggested the rally in onshore Chinese stocks will continue.

Chipmaker SMIC jumped more than 10 percent after Nvidia reportedly instructed component suppliers to stop production related to H20 AI chip.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

