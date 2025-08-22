Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Star Cement Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd and J K Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2025.

Force Motors Ltd lost 7.28% to Rs 20300 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17327 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd tumbled 4.32% to Rs 280.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd crashed 4.17% to Rs 10666.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48104 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd pared 4.13% to Rs 1155.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

J K Cements Ltd dropped 3.83% to Rs 6861.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3459 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

