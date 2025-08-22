Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare gains after raising Rs 100-cr via subordinated NCDs

Satin Creditcare gains after raising Rs 100-cr via subordinated NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) advanced 1.18% to Rs 141.65 after the company has successfully raised Rs 100 crore subordinated debt via rated, unsecured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), qualifying as Tier II capital.

These loans, structured with bullet repayments at the end of 5.5 years and 7 years respectively, will provide additional comfort to the companys asset-liability management (ALM) position.

The fundraise was completed in two tranches, the first tranche of Rs 40 crore on July 24, 2025 and the second tranche of Rs 60 crore on August 21, 2025. Both tranches were raised from different lenders.

The proceeds will enable the company to further its mission of financial empowerment, with a continued focus on expanding income-generating loans (IGL), water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) loans for its clients, thereby driving both livelihood creation and community well-being. Through this dual focus, SCNL not only supports economic empowerment but also promotes better health, hygiene, and overall quality of life for its women borrowers.

HP Singh, chairman & managing director of Satin Creditcare Network, said, Raising Rs 100 crore at this juncture reinforces the confidence investors place in our model and vision. It validates our financial strength and the trust we have built over the years. This infusion also provides a stronger capital cushion to our CRAR of approximately 26% as at June 30, 2025. With this long-term support, we will be able to reach more households, empower women entrepreneurs, and uplift communities through both livelihood opportunities and access to essential services.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country. The company offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MFI segment, comprising loans to MSMEs and affordable housing loans.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 82.9% to Rs 21.89 crore on 3.8% fall in total income to Rs 622.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Patel Retail IPO ends with 95.70 times subscription

Vodafone Idea surges on buzz of AGR relief package

Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story