Satin Creditcare gains after raising Rs 100-cr via subordinated NCDs

Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) advanced 1.18% to Rs 141.65 after the company has successfully raised Rs 100 crore subordinated debt via rated, unsecured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), qualifying as Tier II capital.

These loans, structured with bullet repayments at the end of 5.5 years and 7 years respectively, will provide additional comfort to the companys asset-liability management (ALM) position.

The fundraise was completed in two tranches, the first tranche of Rs 40 crore on July 24, 2025 and the second tranche of Rs 60 crore on August 21, 2025. Both tranches were raised from different lenders.

The proceeds will enable the company to further its mission of financial empowerment, with a continued focus on expanding income-generating loans (IGL), water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) loans for its clients, thereby driving both livelihood creation and community well-being. Through this dual focus, SCNL not only supports economic empowerment but also promotes better health, hygiene, and overall quality of life for its women borrowers.

HP Singh, chairman & managing director of Satin Creditcare Network, said, Raising Rs 100 crore at this juncture reinforces the confidence investors place in our model and vision. It validates our financial strength and the trust we have built over the years. This infusion also provides a stronger capital cushion to our CRAR of approximately 26% as at June 30, 2025. With this long-term support, we will be able to reach more households, empower women entrepreneurs, and uplift communities through both livelihood opportunities and access to essential services. Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country. The company offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MFI segment, comprising loans to MSMEs and affordable housing loans.