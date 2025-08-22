Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Anuroop Packaging Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd and Dev Information Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 August 2025.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 63 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 271 shares in the past one month.

Anuroop Packaging Ltd tumbled 7.79% to Rs 17.17. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17555 shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd lost 6.85% to Rs 1048.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25827 shares in the past one month.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd fell 6.69% to Rs 145.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 950 shares in the past one month.

Dev Information Technology Ltd corrected 6.26% to Rs 45.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9112 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

