Investor mood was dampened by a weaker-than-expected AI outlook from Broadcom, which hurt confidence in the sector. Geopolitical tensions also weighed on sentiment, with reports of Tehran striking Kuwait and US forces operating near the Strait of Hormuz, even as Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire.
For the week, the Shanghai Composite fell 1%, marking its fourth straight weekly loss, while the Shenzhen Component shed 1.67%, its second consecutive weekly decline.
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