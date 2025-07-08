Macrotech Developers achieves 10% YoY growth in Q1 FY26 pre-sales

Macrotech Developers reported pre-sales of Rs 4,450 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 4,030 crore in Q1 FY25.This growth was achieved despite the impact of geopolitical tensions in the first half of the quarter, which resulted in loss of activity for approximately two weeks. The company expect to make up over the course of the rest of the FY. With further strengthening of its launch pipeline for the current FY on the back of significant business development achieved during the quarter, we remain on track to achieve FY26 presales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.
Collections in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2,880 crore, a 7% rise from Rs 2,690 crore in the same period last year. These collections were in line with the companys business plan, and management expects significantly higher inflows in the second half (H2) compared to the first half (H1).
During the quarter, the company added five new projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 22,700 crore. This represents over 90% of its full-year guidance of Rs 25,000 crore, underscoring a strong project pipeline.
Despite significant investments in business development, Macrotech Developers' net debt stood at Rs 5,080 crorewell below its internal ceiling of 0.5x net debt-to-equity.
Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developers in India that has delivered with scale since the 1980s. The core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.
The company reported a 38.49% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 921.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 665.5 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.12% YoY to Rs 4,224.3 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
The scrip shed 0.11% to Rs 1,376 on the BSE.
