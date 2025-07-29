China's Shanghai Composite index gains 0.33%

Asian stocks ended Tuesday's session on a mixed note as investors looked past the U.S.-EU trade deal and awaited the outcome of ongoing U.S.-China talks in Stockholm.

As the August 1 deadline nears, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that most trading partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15 percent to 20 percent on their exports to the United States and that some 200 countries would be notified soon of their new "world tariff" rate.

Investors also braced for big tech earnings, key U.S. economic indicators and upcoming Fed and BoJ rate decisions.