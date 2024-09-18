China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.49%

Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session broadly higher as investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's first cut to interest rates in more than four years.

There is a debate about the size of reduction after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly ticked up in August in a sign of ongoing consumer resilience.

The U.S. dollar was muted below 101 mark in Asian trading and gold held steady while oil resumed slide after a two-day rally on concerns about the ongoing impact of Hurricane Francine on output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

