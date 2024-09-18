Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.49%

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.49%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session broadly higher as investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's first cut to interest rates in more than four years.

There is a debate about the size of reduction after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly ticked up in August in a sign of ongoing consumer resilience.

The U.S. dollar was muted below 101 mark in Asian trading and gold held steady while oil resumed slide after a two-day rally on concerns about the ongoing impact of Hurricane Francine on output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trading was closed in Hong Kong for a national holiday. South Korea's market was also closed for thanksgiving Chuseok holidays.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.49 percent to 2,717.28 on stimulus hopes as trading resumed after a holiday break.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple holds back iPadOS 18 update following reports of M4 iPad Pro bricking

UEFA Champions League matches on Sept 18: City, Barca and Arsenal in action

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls LIVE updates: 50.65% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, says EC

SBI raises Rs 7,500 crore through issuance Basel III-compliant bonds

UEFA Champions League 2024: Man City vs Inter Milan live time, streaming

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story