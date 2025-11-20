Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai Composite index drops 0.40%

China Shanghai Composite index drops 0.40%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after computer chip maker Nvidia delivered stellar third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter forecast and struck a confident tone about the durability of the artificial intelligence (AI) cycle.

The dollar gained on diminished rate cut expectations and ahead of the release of the long-delayed September U.S. jobs report later in the day, originally scheduled for October 3.

Gold ticked lower after a two-day gain while oil edged up slightly as investors weighed the fallout from U.S. sanctions on Russia's Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC that are set to take effect on Friday.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.40 percent to 3,931.05 as the People's Bank of China held key lending rates steady for the sixth month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed marginally higher at 25,835.57 after a choppy session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

